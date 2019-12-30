Goodbye to a hero — Photos of the Year Magazine — News 11
A Provo police officer places his gloves on the casket of recently-slain Provo police officer Joseph Shinners at the Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Springville.

 by Evan Cobb

