Online Exclusives Mar 11, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A double cheeseburger with bacon and fries from Ripple's Drive In is photographed on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Sammy Jo Hester, Daily Herald Sammy Jo Hester, Daily Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 24 Utah County restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years25 beautiful photos of Utah Valley rain Sign up for breaking news emails for news in your inbox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!