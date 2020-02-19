Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 19, 2020 @ 4:53 pm
A map displays the census areas in Utah and surrounding states during the grand opening of the Orem Area Census Office held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
Quiz: What does the 2020 Census affect and why does it matter?
10 savory and 10 sweet snacks in Utah County to get you through February
Sign up for email newsletters for news in your inbox
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.