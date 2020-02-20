Timpanogos Cave - ca. 1900-1950

This historic photo shows rock formations in Timpanogos Cave. The best estimate for the photo is ca. 1900-1950.

 Used by permission, Utah State Historical Society

Historic photos that show the beauty of Timpanogos Cave across the decades

