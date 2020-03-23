Food Review: La Casita 04
Buy Now

Rice dip is pictured Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at La Casita in Springville. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

6 places to get delicious chips and dip in Utah County

A musical playlist to get you through quarantine 

Follow us on Facebook to get news in your feed

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!