Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 7:35 pm
Rice dip is pictured Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at La Casita in Springville. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald
6 places to get delicious chips and dip in Utah County
A musical playlist to get you through quarantine
Follow us on Facebook to get news in your feed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.