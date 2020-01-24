Online Exclusives Jan 24, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now After running a few miles in the freezing cold weather, runners had the opportunity to take a polar plunge in the icy waters of Utah Lake during the Frigid 5K & Penguin Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2015 in Provo. DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald Dominic Valente, Daily Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 5 ways to have fun in Utah County this weekend Top 10 restaurants in Spanish Fork according to Yelp reviews Follow us on Facebook for news in your feed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Restaurant Facebook Fun Internet Utah County News Feed Yelp See what people are talking about at The Community Table!