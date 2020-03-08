Online Exclusives Mar 8, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez hands out candy between classes on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Utah Valley University. (Michael Schnell, special to the Daily Herald). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 15 influential women with ties to Utah County10 most-read stories of the week at heraldextra.com Follow us on Facebook for news in your feed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Facebook Woman Utah County News Internet Tie Week Story See what people are talking about at The Community Table!