According to legend, the junior class had the audacity to sneak up the side of the steep mountain east of campus and paint "1907" in bold view of everyone. The outraged seniors virtually declared war on the upstarts, and to keep the peace, student administrators suggested painting the University symbol on the mountainside in place of numerals. Professor Ernest D. Partridge designed the emblem and supervised its survey in 1906. It measured 322 x 120 feet, and 280 acres of land were purchased for the project. Elmer Jacob, Clarence Jacob, and Harvey Fletcher, students of Professor Partridge, climbed the mountain and staked out the outline of the letter. According to Dr. Fletcher (later one of the nation's most honored scientists) the survey was made by sighting from the top of the High School Building. Originally, said Dr. Fletcher, all three letters -- B-Y-U -- were planned, but the upkeep of even one has proved to be an overwhelming task. From the air, the letter appears elongated, but it was intentionally designed that way so that it would look normal from the valley floor. At first it was a plain letter, but in 1911 it was made into a block Y by the addition of serifs (foot and caps). Every year on Y day it was built up with stones and cement and whitewashed by thousands of students hauling thousands of gallons of lime mixture up the mountain by a bucket brigade. In this photo, students like a swarm of ants work over the letter. In 1972, and 1973 the letter was whitewashed with the aid of a helicopter because of erosion problems; thereafter the work has been done at autumn registration time by incoming freshmen.