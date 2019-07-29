Ben DeHart, right, helps flip the salmon fillets over the fruitwood fire during the Payson Salmon Supper at Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Payson. DeHart is a member of the Payson Fire and Rescue.

Slabs of salmon roasted over fruitwood fires on a thick layer of sand covers a portion of 200 South next to Memorial Park in downtown Payson. Over 5,000 pounds of salmon were brought in to celebrate the 64th annual Payson Salmon Supper.

For many attendees, the evening would look similar to those 63 before, but it was the first year that the tickets were sold online and in incremental time slots. The goal was to mitigate the massive line that tended to happen each year.

For Scott Spencer, the chief of Payson Fire and Rescue who oversees the roasting of the salmon, the incremental arrival didn’t change his team’s work too much. “The fish comes off exactly the same,” Spencer said with a smile.

The money earned from the ticket sales will go towards paying the event and updates to Memorial Park with small special projects, according to Dave Tuckett, the Payson’s city manager. See more photos at heraldextra.com.