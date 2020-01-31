Online Exclusives Jan 31, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ultimate Nachos, Traditional Wings and the Big Jack Daddy Burger at the new Buffalo Wild Wings in Lehi Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. MARK JOHNSTON/Daily Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Utah County restaurants to get take out for your Super Bowl party 5 ways to have fun in Utah County this weekend 17 places to get a hot chocolate in Utah Valley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!