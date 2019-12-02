15 events happening this week in Utah County
Knocking the elf off your shelf: 8 fun alternative ideas for the Christmas tradition
Sexual crimes, death row death top November's most-read Utah County crime and court articles
15 events happening this week in Utah County
Knocking the elf off your shelf: 8 fun alternative ideas for the Christmas tradition
Sexual crimes, death row death top November's most-read Utah County crime and court articles
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.