Provo - ca. 1901

In this picture, you can see the Seminary Building on the left, built in 1856. To the right is the Third Ward Assembly Hall, built in 1901.

 Courtesy Provo City Library Digital Collections

Historic photos that show what churches in Utah County looked like decades ago

