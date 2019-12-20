BYU football wins 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2

BYU players dump Gatorade on BYU head coach Kalani Sitake after BYU won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game against Western Michigan on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. 

 Courtesy BYU Photo

