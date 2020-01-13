CoreLife Eatery review 01
Buy Now

The Steak Plate is pictured Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at CoreLife Eatery in American Fork. The American Fork location, which opened in late June, is the franchise's first foray into the West. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

10 places to get a great gluten-free dinner

20 highly-anticipated films Utah County residents will want to see in 2020

10 events happening this week in Utah County

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!