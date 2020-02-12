Online Exclusives Feb 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A couple enjoy the beauty of Delicate Arch in Utah. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12 great getaways near or in Utah for your 3-day weekend7 of the most romantic places in Utah County Sign up for our emails for news in your inbox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Email Utah County Place Getaway Utah Weekend Inbox See what people are talking about at The Community Table!