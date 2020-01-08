Online Exclusives Jan 8, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A young girl explores the play area on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 at The Orchard at University Place in Orem. The park features fountains and play places for children to enjoy themselves in the mall area. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald Sammy Jo Hester Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your kids out of the cold at one of these 9 indoor playgrounds in Utah County Top 10 songs to help you keep your New Year's resolutions See our top photos of 2019 magazine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Utah County Photo New Year's Resolution Kid Cold Playground Magazine See what people are talking about at The Community Table!