Cravings Bistro and Cravings Alisha's Cupcakes 04
Buy Now

A "manly" Thanksgiving grilled cheese, featuring mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, slow-roasted turkey, candied bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of cranberry sauce at Cravings Bistro in Pleasant Grove.

 Spenser Heaps

10 best restaurants in Pleasant Grove according to Yelp ratings

5 ways to have fun in Utah County this weekend

Visit our website for a chance to comment on any of our stories

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!