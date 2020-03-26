Online Exclusives Mar 26, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Phillip Morgan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BYU football coach Kalani Sitake dances through COVID-19Where to donate after your spring cleaning in Utah County Follow us on Facebook for updates in your feed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kalani Sitake Update Facebook Internet Utah County Feed Spring See what people are talking about at The Community Table!