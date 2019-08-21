Utah County residents can make a difference in a person's life right from the comfort of your own home! Invictus Institute looks for volunteers to teach students all over the world, particularly in third world countries, in math, English, grammar and more.
Invictus arranges tutoring of individuals with volunteers for digital weekly meetups via Skype. The organization's goal is to help students with schoolwork, improve their English, improve communications skills, and inspire them to work hard.
To find out more, go to https://www.invictusinstitute.org/volunteer/.