Cosmo the Cougar stands as the BYU pregame highlight reel plays before a game between Brigham Young University and the University of Utah on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Marriott Center in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

He flips, he twists, he dunks ... and now Cosmo is a national champion.

BYU's high-flying mascot won a 64-team fan vote hosted by Sirius XM Radio on Friday, narrowly edging Western Kentucky's Big Red, with 51% of the vote.

But immediately after the poll closed there was controversy around the ballots in the box.

BYU fans had been accused of creating bots or buying votes. 

After three hours, the mascot that loyal, strong and true Cougar fans love most was proclaimed the official winner of the bracket.

Over the years, Cosmo has stunned audiences with his dance moves, daring adventures and fun spirit. Anchors on ESPN's SportsCenter have often called him the best mascot in America, and now he has the trophy to prove it.

