He flips, he twists, he dunks ... and now Cosmo is a national champion.
BYU's high-flying mascot won a 64-team fan vote hosted by Sirius XM Radio on Friday, narrowly edging Western Kentucky's Big Red, with 51% of the vote.
But immediately after the poll closed there was controversy around the ballots in the box.
The polls have closed, but due to suspicion of voter fraud an investigation is underway. https://t.co/BixCzMHxIL— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 17, 2020
BYU fans had been accused of creating bots or buying votes.
After three hours, the mascot that loyal, strong and true Cougar fans love most was proclaimed the official winner of the bracket.
After looking into the voting of the Championship match-up, it has been determined that @BYUCougars' @byu_cosmo is the 2020 SiriusXM Mascot Bracket Champion. Thanks to all schools and fans that participated! pic.twitter.com/Y4IF5efhiu— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 17, 2020
Over the years, Cosmo has stunned audiences with his dance moves, daring adventures and fun spirit. Anchors on ESPN's SportsCenter have often called him the best mascot in America, and now he has the trophy to prove it.
CONGRATS COSMO!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/urQ7b4rZKW— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) April 17, 2020