Ophir is a tiny little town in Tooele County. Though the estimated population is now 40, at the 2000 census, it was just 23 residents. According to Wikipedia, Ophir received its name from the nearby mining and canyon district, an area where gold was found in the 1860s. Ophir is also a city mentioned in the Bible that was widely recognized for its wealth. In the scriptures, King Solomon would bring riches back from Ophir every three years.
First settled: Unknown
Total area of Ophir: 0.2 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 57
County of origin: Tooele