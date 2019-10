Trick-or-treaters make their way along the candy route along the track during Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at Mountain View High School in Orem. Members of the Orem and Lindon police departments, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, the Orem Fire Department and volunteers in police service were all present and handing out candy. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald