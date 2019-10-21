Downtown Provo stk
Jesse Everett, 15, of Mapleton, rides a Spin electric scooter near the Utah Valley Convention Center as he waits for family and friends to ready their own scooters Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in downtown Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

@americanforkchamber: This city chamber works to unite and advance the success of businesses in North Utah County, particularly in American Fork, through it's Instagram posts.

@downtownprovo: Find out about the music, food and arts scene in downtown Provo by following this account.

@provocityevents: You probably get the gist from the name — find out about upcoming events in Provo by following Provo City Events.

@provoeconomicdevelopment: Provo Economic Development relays information and news about the comings and goings of businesses in the city.

@provoneighborhoodprogram: This account is dedicated to providing a direct line of communication between the city and its residents.

@spanishforchamber: Spanish Fork Chamber posts often about events and other info that promotes a vibrant local economy.