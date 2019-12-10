“Mr. Krueger’s Christmas” (1980) — Filmed in Salt Lake City.

“Better Off Dead” (1985) — Scenes were filmed at Snowbird, Alta and Brighton ski resorts.

“Dumb and Dumber”  (1994) — Filmed partially in Park City and other areas of Utah. 

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) — A scene with the Grinch at the top of a powdery mountain was shot at Solitude Mountain Resort.

“Good Luck Charlie, it’s Christmas!” (2011) — Filmed in Salt Lake City and St. George.

“Christmas Land” (2015) — Filmed in Salt Lake City, Lagoon in Farmington and Riverton.

“My Christmas Love” (2016) — Filmed in Park City.

“Enchanted Christmas” (2017) — Filmed at Midway’s Zermatt Lodge.

“Little Women” (2018) — Filmed in Salt Lake County.

“Jingle Belle” (2018) — Filmed in Brigham City and Ogden.

“Christmas Wonderland”(2018) — Filmed in Bountiful, Farmington and downtown Salt Lake City.

“Shoelaces for Christmas” (2018) — Filmed in Draper.

