We have an in-office P.A. system here at the Herald -- which really doesn’t get used very often anymore. But there was a period about 10 years ago when one of our receptionists used it way too often. Which started me thinking about prank potential.
The P.A. system is accessed by phone, which got me wondering if it was somehow transferable. You know, kind of an added layer to the connecting-two-unsuspecting-people-via-transfer gag. It turns out you could.
I would keep my ears open while walking around the building and listen for the most enthusiastic phone answerers. I would log onto the P.A., then transfer the call to the chosen victim. Unbeknownst to them, their phone was live to the P.A. from the moment they answered it. This generally resulted in some pretty humorous reactions, especially as the target suddenly recognized their over-exuberant greeting being broadcast throughout the building. Incidentally, this prank is best played after normal business hours.