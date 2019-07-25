You can get artistic in Provo’s downtown area in the most literal way with BikeProvo.org’s Paint the Street: 300 West event.
According to event organizers, “We have a vision for a new 300 West: a low-stress bicycle boulevard that connects people on bike and foot with UTA's Provo Central station, Amtrak, Franklin neighborhood, Provo City Hall, downtown, Timp neighborhood, Provo Rec Center, IHC's Utah Valley Hospital, Provo River Trail, and so much more. To bring it about, we will be making temporary changes to the street to show Provo City and its residents how safe and friendly this street can be.”
The community is invited to meet at the intersection of 300 North and 300 West any time between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. to paint the street and encourage a safer area for bicyclists and pedestrians, and as a bonus, hot dogs will be provided for volunteers.