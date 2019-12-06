Though we’ve covered a lot of gifts for the grown-ups on your Christmas list, it’s time to give a shout out to the kids. One of the coolest toys I had as a child was just a really big cardboard box – an unlimited source of inspiration and imagination. That’s the premise for Paper Box Pilots, and American Fork company crafting stickers to turn plain old cardboard boxes into planes, trucks and race cars. Don’t have a box? No problem. The Paper Box Pilots website has plenty of ideas to help you out right here.