Parker's Drive-In Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Julie Smith, center, and Ali Smith leave Parker's Drive-In in American Fork with bags of food on their second-to-last day of business on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. SPENSER HEAPS/Daily Herald After 58 years serving fresh-made hamburgers, fries, fry sauce and milkshakes in American Fork, Parker's Drive-In closed on Dec. 30, 2011 after owner Lillian Parker retired at 80 years old.