Parker's Drive-In customers celebrate last days
Julie Smith, center, and Ali Smith leave Parker's Drive-In in American Fork with bags of food on their second-to-last day of business on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. 

After 58 years serving fresh-made hamburgers, fries, fry sauce and milkshakes in American Fork, Parker's Drive-In closed on Dec. 30, 2011 after owner Lillian Parker retired at 80 years old. 