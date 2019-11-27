Hundreds of Santas run 5k 01
Buy Now

Runners dressed as Santas do jumping jacks to warm up before the 6th annual Provo Santa Run at The Shops at Riverwoods on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014.

 Grant Hindsley, Daily Herald file photo

Take in the sights and sounds of the season.

Peteetneet Santa Dash

Compete against other Santas in a 1-mile race, followed by caroling in the Peteetneet Museum auditorium. First 100 entries will receive a free Santa hat.

When: Nov. 29, 4:45 p.m.

Where: 950 S. 600 East, Payson

Cost: $5

More info: http://peteetneetmuseum.org/dash.jpg

‘A Very Dickens Dinner’

Head to Thanksgiving Point for “A Very Dickens Dinner,” an evening in the world of Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” The dinner will include a choice of three entrees inspired by the Christmas classic.

When: Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Thanksgiving Point Show Barn; 2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Cost: $39 per seat, $210 for a table of six

More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/a-very-dickens-dinner/

Provo Santa Run

Run dressed as Santa Claus for a fun 5K that will kick off the holiday season. Suits are provided, and milk and cookie stations will be available throughout the race.

When: Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Riverwoods; 4801 N. University Ave. Provo

Cost: $37.50

More info: https://facebook.com/events/275221300055078

Highland Christmas Crafts Day

The Highland Arts Council and Youth City Council invite Santa to the Highland Community Center for a Children’s Christmas Crafts Day.

When: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Highland Community Center, 5378 W. 10400 North, Highland

Cost: 25 cents to $2 for crafts

More info: https://highlandcity.org/165/Events

Fairfield’s ‘Fire in the Sky Christmas Celebration’

Head to Fairfield for the “Fire in the Sky Christmas Celebration,” with a light parade, food trucks, Santa and fireworks. The event is hosted by Fairfield Town and the admission for the event is a new, unwrapped Christmas gift.

When: Dec. 7, 5 p.m.

Where: Camp Floyd State Park; 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield

Cost: One unwrapped Christmas gift

More info: https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/camp-floyd/events/

Camp Floyd Christmas

Camp Floyd will celebrate Christmas with stories of Christmas traditions from the time of Camp Floyd. There also will be special events on various dates in December, including a bell choir, cowboy poetry and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.

When: Dec. 7, 9, 13, 14; times vary by date

Where: Camp Floyd State Park; 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield

Cost: Museum entrance fee is $3 per person or $10 per family

More info: https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/camp-floyd/events/

Santa’s Workshop at the Springville Library

This event is for kids between the ages of 5 and 8 and will have Christmas crafts to make and take home.

When: Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Springville Library; 45 S. Main St., Springville

Cost: Free

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2383573421770673/

‘A Pioneer Christmas’ at Provo Pioneer Village

Join Provo Pioneer Village for a historic celebration of Christmas. There will be demonstrations, dancing, Saint Nicholas and refreshments.

When: Dec. 13-14, 16 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Provo Pioneer Village, 500 W. 600 North, Provo

Cost: Donations suggested

More info: http://provopioneervillage.org/calendar/

Christmas Carol-oke

Put on that Christmas sweater and head to the Springville Library for holiday karaoke for kids 5-8. There also will be Snowman Sumo Wrestling.

When: Dec. 16, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Springville Library; 45 S. Main St., Springville

Cost: Free

More info: https://facebook.com/events/1406406922854152

”Light the Way” in Alpine

Every year on Christmas Eve, the neighborhoods of Alpine are lit up by thousands of luminaries. The luminaries are purchased each year help benefit various groups; this year, the purchases will benefit the Color Guard at Lone Peak High School.

When: Dec. 24, dusk

Where: Throughout Alpine

More info: http://cdn.sqhk.co/alpinecity/djiTgi3/NewslineNovember2019.pdf

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!