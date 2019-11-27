Take in the sights and sounds of the season.
Peteetneet Santa Dash
Compete against other Santas in a 1-mile race, followed by caroling in the Peteetneet Museum auditorium. First 100 entries will receive a free Santa hat.
When: Nov. 29, 4:45 p.m.
Where: 950 S. 600 East, Payson
Cost: $5
More info: http://peteetneetmuseum.org/dash.jpg
‘A Very Dickens Dinner’
Head to Thanksgiving Point for “A Very Dickens Dinner,” an evening in the world of Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” The dinner will include a choice of three entrees inspired by the Christmas classic.
When: Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Thanksgiving Point Show Barn; 2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
Cost: $39 per seat, $210 for a table of six
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/a-very-dickens-dinner/
Provo Santa Run
Run dressed as Santa Claus for a fun 5K that will kick off the holiday season. Suits are provided, and milk and cookie stations will be available throughout the race.
When: Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m.
Where: The Shops at Riverwoods; 4801 N. University Ave. Provo
Cost: $37.50
More info: https://facebook.com/events/275221300055078
Highland Christmas Crafts Day
The Highland Arts Council and Youth City Council invite Santa to the Highland Community Center for a Children’s Christmas Crafts Day.
When: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Highland Community Center, 5378 W. 10400 North, Highland
Cost: 25 cents to $2 for crafts
More info: https://highlandcity.org/165/Events
Fairfield’s ‘Fire in the Sky Christmas Celebration’
Head to Fairfield for the “Fire in the Sky Christmas Celebration,” with a light parade, food trucks, Santa and fireworks. The event is hosted by Fairfield Town and the admission for the event is a new, unwrapped Christmas gift.
When: Dec. 7, 5 p.m.
Where: Camp Floyd State Park; 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield
Cost: One unwrapped Christmas gift
More info: https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/camp-floyd/events/
Camp Floyd Christmas
Camp Floyd will celebrate Christmas with stories of Christmas traditions from the time of Camp Floyd. There also will be special events on various dates in December, including a bell choir, cowboy poetry and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
When: Dec. 7, 9, 13, 14; times vary by date
Where: Camp Floyd State Park; 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield
Cost: Museum entrance fee is $3 per person or $10 per family
More info: https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/camp-floyd/events/
Santa’s Workshop at the Springville Library
This event is for kids between the ages of 5 and 8 and will have Christmas crafts to make and take home.
When: Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Springville Library; 45 S. Main St., Springville
Cost: Free
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2383573421770673/
‘A Pioneer Christmas’ at Provo Pioneer Village
Join Provo Pioneer Village for a historic celebration of Christmas. There will be demonstrations, dancing, Saint Nicholas and refreshments.
When: Dec. 13-14, 16 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Provo Pioneer Village, 500 W. 600 North, Provo
Cost: Donations suggested
More info: http://provopioneervillage.org/calendar/
Christmas Carol-oke
Put on that Christmas sweater and head to the Springville Library for holiday karaoke for kids 5-8. There also will be Snowman Sumo Wrestling.
When: Dec. 16, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Springville Library; 45 S. Main St., Springville
Cost: Free
More info: https://facebook.com/events/1406406922854152
”Light the Way” in Alpine
Every year on Christmas Eve, the neighborhoods of Alpine are lit up by thousands of luminaries. The luminaries are purchased each year help benefit various groups; this year, the purchases will benefit the Color Guard at Lone Peak High School.
When: Dec. 24, dusk
Where: Throughout Alpine
More info: http://cdn.sqhk.co/alpinecity/djiTgi3/NewslineNovember2019.pdf