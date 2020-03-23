Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.