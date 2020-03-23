Just because schools are under soft closure, doesn’t mean that students can’t have spirit.
Several school districts around the state are celebrating Utah Spirit Week with fun themed days throughout the week. They are asking people to share photos of #utahschoolspirit on social media and to tag the school they go to.
Monday was Crazy Sock Day. Tuesday is What Ya Readin? Day, where students take a photo of the book they are reading. Wednesday is Pajama Day and Thursday is Terrific Teacher Day, where students can post a message to a teacher they miss. Friday is School Spirit Day where students can wear school colors or school spirit way.
It's a fun way to create togetherness without being together.