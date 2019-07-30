The Truffle Cottage is going all-out on July 31. Their website describes the event as a carnival-style party including Wizards Chess and Checkers, house trivia, palm reading, broom racing and horcrux hunting. Attendees will also having the opportunity to shop The Truffle Cottage's Harry Potter chocolates and Butterbeer at a discounted price.
The event starts at noon and ends at 9 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are $5 with each activity costing tickets, which are $1.50 each.
Address: 45 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove