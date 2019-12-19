Another way to have a blast indoors as a family is by going to the Nickel City Fun Center in Orem, where all games and activities are just a nickel. Nickel City lets you compete against each other, earn tickets, and get some pretty cool prizes for a fantastically low price. You can check out the Nickel City website here.
If games and prizes aren’t quite up your alley and you’ve already ruled out ice skating, check out Orem’s Classic Skating and really put your coordination to the test. Classic Skating features fun skating activities, and allows skates, rollerblades and scooters out on the rink. For more information on skate times and pricing, see their website, here.