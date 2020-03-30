As you will no doubt recognize while reading through this list, few items in a newsroom provide more potential prank fodder than phones. Sometimes I would let off a little steam by dialing up one person in the newsroom, and then as they went to answer, transfer the call to someone else in the same room. When timed perfectly, both parties would pick up the call simultaneously -- each thinking the other had placed the call. It was always humorous after the initial semi-awkward chit-chat died down to hear someone say, “Well, what did you want? What? ... No, you called me!”
My favorite deployment of this prank, however, involved calling someone at home and transferring it to someone else in the newsroom. The two targets in this case were both notorious talkers. Literally they could easily extend conversations 15 minutes beyond any practical need for further discussion -- and that was if you were lucky. One night, as one of them blathered on and on about something in a the newsroom, I wondered what would happen if these two were placed together in a transferred call situation -- neither having any need to have called the other.
The conversation turned confusing, of course, as they initially tried to figure out how they got connected on this call together. But after coming up with no viable answer, they proceeded to talk -- about anything and everything -- for another 20-30 minutes. The thought of this one still cracks me up.