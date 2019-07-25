Though Spanish Fork’s Fiesta Days festivities are winding down this weekend, Santaquin’s Orchard Days and the Highland Fling are just starting to rev up, offering even more summer fun for all ages at city celebrations across the Utah Valley.
Final events for Fiesta Days, which ends Saturday, include the Fiesta Days Tennis Tournament as well as the Spanish Fork Community Theater’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Santaquin Orchard Days, on the other hand, will kick-off this Saturday and run through Aug. 3 with events including the Opening Ceremony and Flag Raising, Little Buck-a-Roo Rodeo, fireworks, Pro Rodeo and more.
Highland Fling will also run Saturday through Aug. 3 with this weekend featuring the Family Adventure Race, Kickoff Event and 2019 Passport Challenge. For details on all three celebrations, head to heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.