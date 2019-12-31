It may have taken 46 years, but Beatlemania finally arrived in Utah as McCartney became the very first member of the Fab Four to ever grace the Beehive State with a concert appearance. For his two hours and 45 minutes on stage, Sir Paul owned the joint, as Rio Tinto packed in a soldout crowd of 25,974 fans to the landmark show. In addition to all the screaming, singing along, and hanging on every directive given by McCartney throughout the evening, I remember the magnitude of this show by what happened afterward. Basically, nobody wanted to leave. Once a concert is over people usually are in a hurry to get out of a venue to try and escape traffic or catch a late-night episode of “The Simpsons” or whatever else may be going on. But fans milled about on the Rio Tinto field, basking in the afterglow and giving knowing glances and half-smiles to perfect strangers for a good 15-20 minutes. The show was so memorable, people wanted to hold onto that communal vibe for as long as possible. McCartney returned four years later for an outstanding show at EnergySolutions Arena, but the Rio Tinto show could not be topped.