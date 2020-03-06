In the sea of sandwich shops, from Subway to Jimmy John’s and every Gandolfo’s in between, it’s nice to see a small business doing so well delivering such quality selections. The slogan is “heaven between bread” and it sure lives up to it.
Location: 981 W. State St., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: “I was so pleasantly surprised by this sandwich shop! I have eaten at a lot of sandwich places, many of which are average at best. That is not the case at Paul's. The atmosphere is wonderful, and the staff are some of the nicest I've ever encountered. I was very warmly greeted by the cashier, and she gave me some great menu recommendations.” – Lauren A.