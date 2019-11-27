Meet the jolly old folks themselves at these locations:
Photos with Santa at Provo Towne Centre
Visit and have photos taken with Santa Claus in the upper level rotunda of the Provo Towne Centre Food Court. The mall also will have a Santa Welcome Day at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 24, time varies by date
Where: Provo Towne Center, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo
More info: https://provotownecentre.com/events/photos-with-santa-nov-29-dec-24/
Santa at the Shops at Riverwoods Santa Claus is coming to the Shops at Riverwoods through Christmas Eve.
When: Mondays-Saturdays through Dec. 22 (excluding Thanksgiving Day), 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Shops at Riverwoods, 4801 N. University Ave., Provo
More info: http://shopsatriverwoods.com/event/visit-santa-at-the-shops-at-riverwoods/
Santa’s Wonderland at Lehi Cabela’s
Get free pictures with Santa and participate in other free Christmas crafts and activities at Cabela’s in Lehi.
When: Through Dec. 24, times vary by date
Where: Cabela’s, 2502 Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi
More info: https://cabelas.com/category/Santas-Wonderland/2160692280.uts
Lehi Silent Santa
As part of Lehi’s Family Week, the city will host a Silent Santa, giving children with sensory sensitivity the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with Santa. Registration is required.
When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Lehi Legacy Center; 123 N. Center St., Lehi
More info: https://facebook.com/events/413091772954459/
Quiet Santa at University Place
Children with sensory sensitivity will have the opportunity to spend one-on-one quiet time with Quiet Santa in a location specifically chosen and decorated for sensory sensitivity children. Registration online.
When: Dec. 2-6, 8-10 a.m. and Dec. 9-13, 5-7 p.m.
Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Cost: Free
More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/quiet-santa-11/
Visit Santa at the Springville Library
Visit the Springville Library to get photos with Santa Claus.
When: Dec. 2 and 9, 7-9 p.m.,; Dec. 7 and 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Springville Library; 45 S. Main St., Springville
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2788147401206870/
Mrs. Santa Claus is Coming to Town at the Pleasant Grove Library
Hear stories, take photos and tell Mrs. Claus your Christmas wishes at the library in Pleasant Grove.
When: Dec. 3, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pleasant Grove City Library, 30 E. Center St., Pleasant Grove
More info: https://plgrove.org/library/
Breakfast with Santa at Thanksgiving Point
Celebrate the joys of the season with a festive celebration at “Breakfast With Santa.” A delicious breakfast will be served with visits from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and other favorite North Pole characters. Kids will enjoy dance contests, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, games and crafts.
When: Dec. 7, 14, 21 at 8 a.m.
Where: Thanksgiving Point; 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
Cost: $25-$35
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/breakfast-with-santa/
Sensory Santa Day at Provo Towne Centre
Kids with any special needs can visit Santa at a sensory-friendly event.
When: Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Where: Provo Towne Centre Mall; 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/events/589917801756208/
Eagle Mountain Silent Santa
Eagle Mountain will host a Silent Santa event — one-on-one quiet time with Santa for children and adults with sensory sensitivity. The event is by appointment only and registration is required.
When: Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 14, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Eagle Mountain City Hall; 1650 Stagecoach Run, Eagle Mountain
More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/silent-santa/
Saratoga Springs Silent Santa
Saratoga Springs will host an event for kids with special needs to meet Santa Claus without the hustle and bustle of the season. The event is free, but registration is required.
When: Dec. 14, Time TBA
Where: Saratoga Springs City Hall; 1307 Commerce Dr. #200, Saratoga Springs
More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/608/Celebrate-in-Saratoga
Cookies with Mrs. Claus
Enjoy holiday treats with Mrs. Claus at Thanksgiving Point. Get the whole family together to drink hot cocoa, decorate cookies and write special letters to Santa.
When: Dec. 16-18, 6 p.m.
Where: Trellis Cafe, Ashton Gardens; 3900 Garden Drive, Lehi
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/cookies-with-mrs-claus/