Library appointments now available! Starting Monday, May 4, you can visit the library by making an appointment on our website (www.oremlibrary.org) or by scanning the QR code. We will be open for appointments Monday-Friday from 12:00-7:00 pm and Saturdays from 12:00-6:00 pm.
All you bookworms out there, it's time to get excited! Several city libraries in the valley are reopening this weekend, though most are opening with social distancing limitations. For example, the Orem library is reopening by appointment-only.
Go to your city's library website to see details.