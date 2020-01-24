This family-run shop cranks out authentic street tacos, enchiladas and burritos, each bite overloaded with flavor. Try the al pastor street tacos for a beautiful introduction to their quality of food.
Location: 747 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Yelp review: Having lived in Mexico for over a year, I can tell you that this restaurant is more authentic than any other I have been to here in the states. The quesadilla and smothered burrito my wife and I got were delicious, and the food was fresh. We will definitely be back for more. – Tyler R.