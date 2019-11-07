3. What percent chance do you give the BYU football team of finishing off the 2019 regular season without another loss?
LLOYD: Since Idaho State and UMass have combined to go 4-14 this fall, I would be comfortable giving the Cougars a 100-percent chance of winning those games — although the players better not get caught napping. That leaves a pair of teams in Liberty and San Diego State that I don’t feel like I have a clear picture of yet, even after all these games. The Flames I think will have a tough time with the travel and the depth of BYU so as long as the Cougars play at a B-level or better, I think BYU wins that one as well. That leaves the game against the Aztecs, who are ranked at No. 24 right now but have had six of their eight games decided by 10 points or fewer. Since that one is in San Diego, I’m going to make that one a toss-up and say BYU has just a 65 percent chance of going unbeaten through the rest of November.
DICKSON: I’m not very good at math, but I would give BYU a 75 percent chance at winning its next four games. Liberty and Idaho State at home are almost certainly victories and UMass on the road should also end up in the Cougars favor. San Diego State has a solid defense but I still feel like BYU going there on a five-game win streak would build enough momentum to win.