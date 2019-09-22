This may sound silly, but it’s actually fairly relevant. You must have a permit to modify the weather; this includes seeding clouds. Cloud seeding is a fairly popular tool to help areas experiencing drought or to increase snowfall over ski resorts. But if you want to do it in Utah, you need a permit and approval by the Utah Board of Water Resources.
Permit to modify the weather
