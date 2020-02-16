Pet of the Week: Big Red

 Courtesy NUVAS

Name: Big Red (164)

Gender: Male

Breed: Domestic medium-hair

Age: 3-6 years old

Price: $82 adoption fee

Big Red is about 3-6 years old. He has been up for adoption since Jan. 29. He is very timid at first and just hides his face. But once you pick him up and he feels safe with you, he’s happy to cuddle up right under your chin and purr. Big Red may look a little rough around the edges, but he’s got the most adorable squishy cheeks ever!

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.

