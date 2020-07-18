Name: Reese (1465)
Sex: Female
Breed: American sable rabbit
Age: 1 year old
Adoption fee: $5
Reese is about 1 year old. She has been up for adoption since June 22. Reese is extremely soft! She is a very nice rabbit who doesn’t mind being held. She likes her own space like most rabbits, but likes to be petted. Her previous owner said that Reese does get along with other animals, she was an indoor only rabbit and does well with children.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.