Pet of the Week

Name: Persia
Sex: Female
Breed: Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix
Age: 6-10 years old
Size: Small
Adoption Fee: $157
Persia is about 6-10 years old. She has been up for adoption since June 19. Persia is a very friendly dog who loves attention. She loves to cuddle and be petted. She does have an issue with her eye that does not seem to be bothering her and looks like an older growth. She seems to get along with other dogs pretty well and loves little treats. She doesn’t seem to know any tricks or manners and will need some training.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.