Pet of the Week

Breed: Weimeraner/Labrador mix
Age: 6-10 years old
Gender: Female
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $145
Locket is about 6-10 years old. She has been available for adoption since April 28. Locket is an energetic lady despite her age! She is sweet and friendly. Even though she is a large dog, she thinks that she is a lap dog and will take any opportunity to sit in your lap. Locket loves treats and she knows how to sit. She will require a lot of attention and love.
Seems to be potty-trained. May not do well with children (she can be very snappy and nippy). Will need activity and exercise. Loves to spend time outside. Treat motivated. Seems to do well with other dogs.
The adoption fee includes a one-year Utah County Animal License, a one-year rabies vaccination, up-to-date vaccination records, and a spay/neuter voucher.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.