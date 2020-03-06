Pho is a soul-warming Vietnamese soup dish with herbs, seasonings and lots of flavor, especially if you head to Pho No. 1 in Pleasant Grove. People constantly rave about the delicious options, including their noodle dishes.
Location: 426 E. State St., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: “We love this local place. The best Pho we have had in Utah County. In addition to great Pho, I highly recommend try the V1. It is a delightful combination of pork, lettuce, nuts, shrimp, cucumber, noodles and a tangy dressing (served on the side). I like to have them substitute more lettuce for the noodles to keep it low carb. This is my favorite dish here.” – Ben H.