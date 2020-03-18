If playing on a playground isn't your thing, there are several parks in Utah County that are perfect for a picnic. Here are some favorite picnic spots in the valley.
Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Provo Canyon
There are several spots in Provo Canyon that are perfect for a spring picnic. One is Mt. Timpanogos Park, which boasts a variety of picnic spots with fantastic canyon views, but it also has access to the Provo River, walking and jogging paths, restrooms and pavilions.
Location: Roughly one mile from the entrance to Provo Canyon on Hwy. 189, just past Canyon View Park
South Fork Park
South Fork Park in Provo Canyon is a great spot for a picnic. Not only does South Fork have several picnic areas and covered group sites, but it’s also a great place for stream fishing, grilling and some fantastic outdoor fun.
Location: 4988 N. South Fork Road in Provo
Battle Creek Falls
If you’re looking for a place to eat AND hike, Battle Creek Falls in Pleasant Grove is an excellent choice. Though the picnic area isn’t the most beautiful, Battle Creek Falls provides a simple hike and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great weather!
Location: To find the Battle Creek Falls trailhead, follow 200 S. in Pleasant Grove to the east side of town. The street, also known as Battle Creek Drive, will dead-end at the trailhead.
Rock Canyon Park
Rock Canyon is the largest park in Provo, which means there is plenty of green space to spread out a picnic blanket and chow down. The park also boasts amazing valley views.
Location: 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo
Paul Ream Wilderness Park in Provo
A favorite local picnic area is at the Paul Ream Wilderness Park in Provo. Located adjacent to the Provo River Parkway Trail and the Provo River, the park is great for a local getaway and has spots for picnics, barbeques and recreation, including walking paths, a duck pond, a gazebo and a playground.
Location: 1600 W. 500 North in Provo
Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls is a great picnic spot. Though the Falls are pretty popular and you might be in for some company on your picnic, you can’t beat the beauty of the view, or the easy opportunities for hiking provided there.
Location: About 2.5 miles into Provo, you’ll come across a sign for Nunn’s Park/Bridal Veil Falls. If you follow that turnoff, the parking lot will be right by the road.
Bicentennial Park
Bicentennial Park in Provo has a disc golf course, but it also has quite a bit of open scenic areas, and picnic tables, perfect for a picnic.
Location: Off Highway 89 and 1370 South, Provo