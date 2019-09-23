A Family Harvest 7
Apples from the mornings pickings await to be loaded onto a truck and transported to their next destination on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014 at Allred Orchards in Payson. 

 Sammy Jo Hester, Daily Herald

For many people, fall is the season of pumpkin-flavored everything, but if you prefer apples, you should grab some from a local orchard. 

Allred Orchards 

Where: 2109 N. University Ave., Provo

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

More info: http://allredorchards.com

Crandall’s Fruit Farm

Where: 825 E. Center St., Orem

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

More info: http://crandallsfruitfarm.com

McMullin Orchards, Inc.

Where: 975 S. Highway 198, Payson (Fruit Stand) 

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m.

More info: http://mcmullinorchards.com

Burgess Orchards

Where: 645 S. Alpine Hwy., Alpine

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: https://burgessorchards.net

Rowley’s Red Barn

Where: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

More info: https://rowleysredbarn.com

Fred Openshaw Farms

Where: 33 W. 100 North, Santaquin

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

More info: https://facebook.com/grandpafredsfruit

Pleasant Grove Guernseys

Where: 840 Grove Creek Drive, Pleasant Grove

Hours: For pick-your-own option, call (801) 785-7660 before visiting

More info: https://richardguernsey.wixsite.com

