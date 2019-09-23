For many people, fall is the season of pumpkin-flavored everything, but if you prefer apples, you should grab some from a local orchard.
Allred Orchards
Where: 2109 N. University Ave., Provo
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More info: http://allredorchards.com
Crandall’s Fruit Farm
Where: 825 E. Center St., Orem
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
More info: http://crandallsfruitfarm.com
McMullin Orchards, Inc.
Where: 975 S. Highway 198, Payson (Fruit Stand)
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m.
More info: http://mcmullinorchards.com
Burgess Orchards
Where: 645 S. Alpine Hwy., Alpine
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More info: https://burgessorchards.net
Rowley’s Red Barn
Where: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
More info: https://rowleysredbarn.com
Fred Openshaw Farms
Where: 33 W. 100 North, Santaquin
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
More info: https://facebook.com/grandpafredsfruit
Pleasant Grove Guernseys
Where: 840 Grove Creek Drive, Pleasant Grove
Hours: For pick-your-own option, call (801) 785-7660 before visiting
More info: https://richardguernsey.wixsite.com