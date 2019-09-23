Nothing says fall quite like picking your own pumpkin. Here are some of the favorite places in Utah County to get a great pumpkin.
Jaker's Jack-O-Lanterns
Location: 950 W. 400 South, Springville
Open: Sept. 28-Oct. 31
Hours: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to dusk, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 31
Pumpkin cost: TBA
Other activities: hayrides, petting zoo, large and small straw mazes, big corn pit, tube slides, slippery slide, corn maze
More info: http://harwardfarms.com/jakers
Rowley's Red Barn
Location: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin
Open: Sept. 27-Oct. 30
Hours: Monday to Friday, 3:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m.
Cost: With the purchase of a general admission ticket, pumpkins are $5-$10
Other activities: find the pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, a sand box, a hay pyramid, many photo opportunities
More info: http://rowleysredbarn.com
A Country Farm
Location: 4058 W. 9600 South, Payson
Open: Oct. 1 to 31
Hours: 10 a.m. to dark
Cost: 25 cents per pound
Other activities: duck dippin’, fish pond, jack-o-lantern toss, straw maze, petting zoo, hayride, face painting, crafts, marshmallow roasting, food, snacks
More info: http://acountryfarm.com
Evans Family Farm
Location: 2600 W. Main St., Lehi
Open: Through October
Hours: TBA
Other activities: straw maze, corn snake, farm zoo, pyramid, bounce pit, barrel train, hayride
More info: http://facebook.com/EvansFamilyFarmLehi
Hee Haw Farms
Location: 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove
Open: Sept. 27-Nov. 2
Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: 40 cents per pound for regular pumpkins, 60 cents per pound for specialty pumpkins
Other activities: pony rides, farmyard paintball, corn box, corn cannon, giant slide, petting farmyard, pig chances, animal train, hay jump, duck race, goat walk, hayrides
More info: https://heehawfarms.com/activities/pick-your-own-pumpkin-patch-2/
Cornbelly's Pumpkin Patch
Cornbelly's has pumpkins for sale brought in fresh from the pumpkin patch, and they are located near the entrance. No Cornbelly's admission required for pumpkin picking.
Where: 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
Open: Sept. 27-Nov. 2 (Closed Oct. 31)
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight; Closed Sundays
Cost: 50 cents to $10, depending on size
More info: https://cornbellys.com/pumpkins
The Pumpkin Patch
Take a free hayride while you pick out your pumpkin on Mondays and Fridays.
Where: 1541 S. Sandhill Road, Orem
Open: Sept. 28-Oct. 31
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to dark
More info: Other activities: petting zoo, fire pit with s’mores, kiddie train ride, hay ride, pony rides
The Pumpkin Patch - Carlisle Gardens
You can grab a wagon and pick from the pumpkin patch, or find one at the farm stand in front.
Where: 983 E. 1100 North, American Fork
Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Closed Sundays
Cost: $1-$20 based on size (most between $4-$5)
Other activities: petting zoo, fire pit with s’mores, kiddie train ride, hay ride, pony rides
More info: http://thepumpkinpatch.farm
Wilkerson Farm
Where: 710 W. 2000 South, Orem
Open: Open through Nov. 2
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Closed Sundays
Activities: corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins, tractor hayrides, shotgun slides, apple shooters, pumpkin pyramid, mini hay maze, pedal tractor racing, swing ride, food trucks, spinning tubs
More info: https://wilkersonfarm.com/fallfair