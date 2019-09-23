Country Farm Fest 09
Scott Dumas drives visitors around his pumpkin patch in a tracor he refurbished at the Country Farm Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 in Payson. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale

Nothing says fall quite like picking your own pumpkin. Here are some of the favorite places in Utah County to get a great pumpkin. 

Jaker's Jack-O-Lanterns

Location: 950 W. 400 South, Springville

Open: Sept. 28-Oct. 31

Hours: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to dusk, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 31

Pumpkin cost: TBA

Other activities: hayrides, petting zoo, large and small straw mazes, big corn pit, tube slides, slippery slide, corn maze

More info: http://harwardfarms.com/jakers

Rowley's Red Barn

Location: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin

Open: Sept. 27-Oct. 30

Hours: Monday to Friday, 3:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m.

Cost: With the purchase of a general admission ticket, pumpkins are $5-$10

Other activities: find the pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, a sand box, a hay pyramid, many photo opportunities

More info: http://rowleysredbarn.com

A Country Farm

Location: 4058 W. 9600 South, Payson

Open: Oct. 1 to 31

Hours: 10 a.m. to dark

Cost: 25 cents per pound

Other activities: duck dippin’, fish pond, jack-o-lantern toss, straw maze, petting zoo, hayride, face painting, crafts, marshmallow roasting, food, snacks

More info: http://acountryfarm.com

Evans Family Farm

Location: 2600 W. Main St., Lehi

Open: Through October

Hours: TBA

Other activities: straw maze, corn snake, farm zoo, pyramid, bounce pit, barrel train, hayride

More info: http://facebook.com/EvansFamilyFarmLehi

Hee Haw Farms

Location: 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove

Open: Sept. 27-Nov. 2

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: 40 cents per pound for regular pumpkins, 60 cents per pound for specialty pumpkins

Other activities: pony rides, farmyard paintball, corn box, corn cannon, giant slide, petting farmyard, pig chances, animal train, hay jump, duck race, goat walk, hayrides

More info: https://heehawfarms.com/activities/pick-your-own-pumpkin-patch-2/

Cornbelly's Pumpkin Patch

Cornbelly's has pumpkins for sale brought in fresh from the pumpkin patch, and they are located near the entrance. No Cornbelly's admission required for pumpkin picking.

Where: 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Open: Sept. 27-Nov. 2 (Closed Oct. 31)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight; Closed Sundays

Cost: 50 cents to $10, depending on size

More info: https://cornbellys.com/pumpkins

The Pumpkin Patch

Take a free hayride while you pick out your pumpkin on Mondays and Fridays.

Where: 1541 S. Sandhill Road, Orem

Open: Sept. 28-Oct. 31

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to dark

More info: Other activities: petting zoo, fire pit with s’mores, kiddie train ride, hay ride, pony rides

The Pumpkin Patch - Carlisle Gardens

You can grab a wagon and pick from the pumpkin patch, or find one at the farm stand in front. 

Where: 983 E. 1100 North, American Fork

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Closed Sundays

Cost: $1-$20 based on size (most between $4-$5)

Other activities: petting zoo, fire pit with s’mores, kiddie train ride, hay ride, pony rides

More info: http://thepumpkinpatch.farm

Wilkerson Farm

Where: 710 W. 2000 South, Orem

Open: Open through Nov. 2

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Closed Sundays

Activities: corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins, tractor hayrides, shotgun slides, apple shooters, pumpkin pyramid, mini hay maze, pedal tractor racing, swing ride, food trucks, spinning tubs

More info: https://wilkersonfarm.com/fallfair

