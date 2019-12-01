American Fork defender Ragan Fuller kicks the ball as she poses for a portrait Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at American Fork High School. A senior, Fuller has been chosen as the 2019 Utah Valley Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
Lehi's Lydia Montague (13) can't make the block on the spike by Mountain View's Mia Wesley (5) during a game between the Mountain View Bruins and the Lehi Pioneers on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Mountain View High School in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
Porter Deru, 4, of Provo, tries to make a donation during the unveiling of Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at University Place on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
Melissa and Carson Trautman, both juniors at Brigham Young University, browse a list of items and goods that can be donated during the unveiling of Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at University Place on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
